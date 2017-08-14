Court Denies Convicted Morgantown Landlord's Request for Parole

A Morgantown landlord convicted of sexual abuse has been denied his request for parole.

Gary Walden appeared in Monongalia County Circuit Court Monday to request parole, which he became eligible for in July.

In July 2015, Walden was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison on sexual abuse charges.

Walden had been serving his sentence at the Huttonsville Correctional Center until he was granted home confinement in February because of health concerns.

The court denied Walden's request Monday, which would parole him into serving his second sentence of one to 15 years.

Walden will be eligible again for parole in six months.