Doddridge County Students Return to the Classroom

Students are back in the classroom in Doddridge County.

The high school welcomes students back from summer break and also revealed new improvements.

The school finished the new addition, providing new classrooms for health and drivers education, an auxiliary gym, and even a weight room.

The principal said the new addition definitely made the first day of classes go more smoothly.

"Well first of all the students were very enthusiastic today and they were excited about being in the new rooms for health classes and VOED classes and they got to be in there in lunchtime in the new gym so everyone just loved it back there, as a matter of fact they wanted to stay. They wanted to say can we stay back here for classes," said Principal Gregory Kuhns.