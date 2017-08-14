Harrison County Schools Start August 15, Expect Traffic

If you are entering Indian Country or another school zone, be prepared for traffic.

"They definitely need to leave earlier and that is anytime for any school zone, particularly for this one but leave yourself enough time so that when traffic does back that you are not rushed, the kids aren't going to be late for school, they aren't going to be late for work and nobody is trying to short cut," said Officer Jamie Hamrick, a prevention resource officer at schools in Bridgeport and member of the Bridgeport Police Department.

Drop off will be different this year at Johnson Elementary because of construction for the new school. A few things have changed to the drop off routine and parents and commuters need to be aware when traveling in front of the schools.

"Johnson Avenue does not have the entrance that they had last year for Johnson Elementary School. This year all Johnson traffic will have to come down City Park Drive and then come behind the school, let their kids out or go into the parking lot and then proceed out because there is only one way in and one way out this year," explained Hamrick.

Parents must enter the City Park entrance and travel around the back of the school. The parking lot next to the school's entrance has been repaved and is just for parent parking.

"I will be out in the back actually this year trying to keep things moving along because the high school students will actually be coming down the same way and then parking behind the high school so I will be directing traffic back there but yes we will be having an increased police presence out along Johnson Avenue, making sure everyone is going the way they should be," added Hamrick.

The best advice Bridgeport Police can give the community? Avoid Johnson Avenue if you are not part of school traffic and remember, Johnson Avenue is 15 m.p.h during school times.