Tucker County Schools Eager to Begin Project Lead the Way

Classes started Monday at Tucker County schools, and students attended a normal full class day.

New students at Tucker County High School (TCHS) were welcomed with a new student orientation where they met their new teachers and new principal. Tucker County High School will be integrating S.T.E.M. curriculum and new classes for all county schools after receiving more than $300,000 in grant funding for the 2017-2018 school year.

“We’re going to bring up every eighth-grader that’s in the county to this school in the mornings. We’ve hired a new computer principles and computer essentials teacher and that’s part of Project Lead the Way and will be part of their completion. We just hope to make it school wide, just different projects and things that we can do this year,” said TCHS Principal Stephen Cosner.

Project Lead the Way provides engaging, hands-on classroom learning experience while students develop in-demand knowledge and skills. Middle school students will begin the project later this month.