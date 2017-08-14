West Virginia Craft Beer Week Begins

This year marked the third annual West Virginia Craft Beer Week. The eight-day celebration of West Virginia’s craft brewers, breweries, pubs, and restaurants showcases all the Mountain State has to offer.

During the week, business owners are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to host craft beer events and put West Virginia beers on tap in support of the thriving local industry.

“We got 25 licensed breweries in the state now. So, we were ten three years ago, and that’s pretty quick growth; that’s pretty exciting. We’ve got a pretty good line up. We started off. Most of the breweries were at Rails and Ales last week and most of them will be at Mountaineer Brew Fest in Wheeling this weekend,” said Craft Brewers Guild President Sam Mauzy.

You can find tap takeovers, West Virginia brews on tap, and beer specials all over the state this week, August 12-19. For a full schedule of events, visit West Virginia Craft Beer Week on Facebook.