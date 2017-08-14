Boil Water Advisory Issued for Parts of Marion County

The Valley Falls PSD has issued a Boil Water Advisory for part of Marion County.
The advisory was issued due to a water leak being repaired. Water will be turned off from 9 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m.
The advisory has been issued for Upper Piney Run, Morgans Ridge, Mt. Zion, Reubens Run and the surrounding area.
Please contact the Valley Falls PSD at 304-363-0570 on Friday, August 18 after 1 p.m. to determine if the advisory has been lifted.
