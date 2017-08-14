Boil Water Advisory Issued for Parts of Marion County - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Parts of Marion County

Posted: Updated:
By Sarah Collins, Web Producer
Connect
MGN Online MGN Online

The Valley Falls PSD has issued a Boil Water Advisory for part of Marion County. 

The advisory was issued due to a water leak being repaired. Water will be turned off from 9 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m.

The advisory has been issued for Upper Piney Run, Morgans Ridge, Mt. Zion, Reubens Run and the surrounding area. 

Please contact the Valley Falls PSD at 304-363-0570 on Friday, August 18 after 1 p.m. to determine if the advisory has been lifted.  

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.