Marion County Man Accused of Murder & Possession of Child Pornography Appears in Court

A Marion County man accused of murdering his cousin and possessing more than 600 images of child pornography appeared in court Monday.

In September 2014, James Cobb got into a fight with his cousin, Paul Wilson, Jr., and put him in a chokehold, which killed him, according to court documents. While Cobb was in jail on the murder charge, authorities monitored Cobb's calls and heard him tell someone to get the computer out of his room because there were "some things on there that need to be cleaned up before anyone sees them," according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.

On September 16, 2014, a search warrant was executed at Cobb's house, and authorities retrieved the computer. After sending the computer to the West Virginia State Police Lab's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, they found more than 600 images of child pornography, including children from approximately 1 to 17 years old, deputies said.

Cobb spoke on his own behalf several times during a motion hearing Monday afternoon in front of Judge David Janes.

Cobb's attorneys filed a motion to suppress evidence regarding the child pornography charges, saying the charges are separate, and that the computer search performed was unconstitutional.

Judge Janes plans to listen to the recorded phone calls before making a decision on the motion to suppress the evidence from Cobb's computer.

The state also said Monday that Cobb's cell mate from jail will testify that Cobb has admitted to killing Wilson.