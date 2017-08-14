Teachers From St. Francis Catholic School Volunteer in Monongalia County

For the first day of teacher training at St. Francis Catholic School, teachers were surprised with a day of volunteering opportunities.



50 teachers were split between Christian Help, Scotts Run, and the Shack Neighborhood House.

The Director of Christian Help said it was a wonderful opportunity for their non-profit because it helped them to recover from their Back to School Event.

"And our shelves and our racks were empty. So what the teachers did was restock the shelves in the free store and fill the racks with clothing so that families and parents can come in and shop and get the clothing they need to be more prepared for Back to School," said Cheryl Callen, Director of Christian Help.

St. Francis School will start regular classes with students beginning next Monday, August 21.