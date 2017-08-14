Preston County Commission Introduces New Dog Warden

The new Preston County Dog Warden was introduced Monday morning at the Preston County Commission Meeting.

Cameron Radabaugh will be filling the second dog warden position at the Preston County Animal Shelter.

Radabaugh is qualified, trained for the position and ready to take on the role immediately. Radabaugh said he is looking forward to serving Preston County which is his home.

"Just try to help out the community, help dogs get adopted, cats get adopted. Just try to get them a better life," said Radabaugh.

"It's going to help us at the shelter immensely and then to boot we just had one of our employees go out for maternity leave also, so we would have been down two people, so this came at the nick of time really, so like I said, he's trained, he's ready to go. So it really helps the county out a great deal," said Don Smith, Preston County Commissioner.

Radabaugh has former experience of being a dog warden in Monongalia County, and has the training required by the Humane Society.