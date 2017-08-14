Marathon Mondays: New Race Schedule for 2017 Morgantown Marathon

The Morgantown Marathon is just over a month away, and each week until the race we’ll be giving you all that’s new for this year’s event with “Marathon Mondays.”

A big change for this year, the WVU Medicine Morgantown Marathon, Morgantown Thirteener and Mountain Mama 8K will all take place on the same day, Saturday, September 23.

Race Director Jamie Summerlin said this allows for a more celebratory atmosphere at the finish. It also alleviated certain traffic concerns for Sunday morning church services.

“The runners in the shorter distances get the chance to see those full marathoners take off and really encourage them," he said. "Then when they get back, the 8K coming in and the half marathon, they’re able to support those full marathoners as they arrive. We’re real excited to be able to put it on on Saturday.”

In order to have the three events on the same day, they will all start at different times. The WVU Medicine Morgantown Marathon will begin at 7:00 a.m., the Morgantown Thirteener at 7:15 a.m. and Mountain Mama 8K at 7:30 a.m.

Spots for all the races are still open. If you’d like to register or for more information, visit morgantownmarathon.com.

Tune in to WBOY 12 News each Monday evening as we bring you updates on road closures for the race, health tips for runners and more about Operation Welcome Home, which receives proceeds from the race.