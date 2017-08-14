Man Killed in Randolph County Vehicle Accident

A man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday morning in Randolph County, police said.

The collision occurred at approximately 9 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 33 and West Virginia Route 92, according to West Virginia State Police.

A passenger van collided with a utility flatbed truck, police said. The utility flatbed truck was stopped at a red light while heading east on Route 33, and the van rear-ended the truck, according to police.

One man died in the accident, but no one else was injured, police said.

Fire departments from Coalton, Junior, and Elkins responded to the scene, along with Randolph County EMS. HAZMAT, the Public Safety Commission, and the West Virginia DOH also responded.