UPDATE: 1 Person Dead After Vehicle Accident In Clarksburg

Update (8/14/17 at 3:30 a.m.):

According to 911 officials, one person has died after the vehicle accident on West Pike Street early Sunday morning.

Officials have not released the victim's name at this time.

A vehicle accident took place on W. Pike St. Sunday around 8 a.m.

The accident resulted in a tree falling on W. Pike Street, which prompted officials to temporarily close the road.

Clarksburg Police along with DOH crews worked to clean up debris, direct traffic and work to remove the tree hours after the accident.

