UPDATE: 1 Man Dead After Tree Falls Through Windshield

UPDATE (8/14/17 at 11 a.m.):

A man in his 40s was killed when a tree fell through his windshield on West Pike Street Sunday morning, according to Clarksburg Police.

The man was transported to United Hospital Center and was later pronounced dead.

There was no one else in the vehicle at the time of the accident, police said.

The accident occurred across the bridge from the Clarksburg Radiator Shop near the old J&L Car Wash on West Pike Street.

Police have not released the man's name at this time.

UPDATE (8/14/17 at 3:30 a.m.):

According to 911 officials, one person has died after a vehicle accident on West Pike Street early Sunday morning.

Officials have not released the victim's name at this time.

ORIGINAL:

A vehicle accident occurred on West Pike Street Sunday around 8 a.m.

The accident resulted in a tree falling on West Pike Street, which prompted officials to temporarily close the road.

The Clarksburg Police Department and the Clarksburg Fire Department, along with DOH crews, worked to clean up debris, direct traffic and work to remove the tree hours after the accident.

Stay with 12 News for updates on this developing story.