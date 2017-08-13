Vigil Held at WVU in Wake of Tragic Events in Charlottesville

Sunday evening in Morgantown the community came together for a vigil in wake of the tragic events that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, August 12.

Students and the community gathered outside of the Mountainlair Student Union Sunday evening to stand in solidarity with Charlottesville. Many spoke out with words of support for Charlottesville, and confirm Morgantown's stance against violence, hate, and racism.

"After Charlottesville happened, a lot of people in Morgantown were very upset, very concerned. We wanted to do something to come out and show that we stand with people of Charlottesville and we are totally opposed to white supremacy, to any kind of hate, to any kind of violence against our fellow Americans," said Susan Case, Organizer.

Roark Sizemore is a student at WVU Who has an interest in political organizing and activist work. He was one of the many speakers at the event. Sizemore says he hopes this vigil carries momentum for real progress in the community.

"For me, it's just really great to see all of these people out here to support really love and just that all people are created equal and it doesn't matter what color your skin is, what religion you believe in or anything like that, that you're judge on your merits," said Sizemore.

Evan Hanson, who is running for the House of Delegates in Mon County also spoke out.

"Well I think it's important for the community to speak with one voice and make sure that everybody knows that these acts of violence and acts of hatred aren't going to divide us. But no matter what our religion and no matter what our race, we're going to come together and say that it's unacceptable," said Hanson.

Hundreds showed up for the vigil. The organizer says that she hopes it has a lasting impact.

"Hoping that the impact of this is felt beyond tonight. That people will work together to increase communication between groups to fight against hate in all its forms," said Susan Case.