UPDATE: 45-Year-Old Woman Killed in Clarksburg House Fire

UPDATE (8/15/17 at 11:15 a.m.):

A 45-year-old woman was killed in a fire in Clarksburg Sunday night, according to Clarksburg Fire Inspector Chris Magee.

Four people were in the home at the time of the fire, Magee said, and three people were able to escape. An elderly woman was able to exit from the ground floor, and a young girl and a man exited from the second floor, Magee said.

Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen and was related to a toaster oven that was being used.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office will continue to investigate the blaze, but Magee said the fire will most likely be ruled undetermined in cause.

An autopsy is being completed at the state medical examiner's office in Charleston, and the woman's name will be released after her identity is confirmed, authorities said.

UPDATE (8/14/17 at 2:50 a.m.):

One person is dead after flames spread to two houses on Philippi Pike, according to 911 officials.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

The Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office will be investigating.

The Clarksburg and Bridgeport Fire Departments, along with the Anmoore, Nutter Fort, Stonewood, Lost Creek, and West Milford Volunteer Fire Departments, responded to the scene.

Stay with 12 News for the very latest on this developing story.

ORIGINAL:

Reports of two structure fires on Philippi Pike in East View came in around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Multiple fire departments arrived on scene with confirmed entrapment.

Authorities are stopping traffic in the vicinity of the 1300 block of the Philippi Pike in Clarksburg. Please stay well away from the area in order to give authorities room to work. We will keep you advised as information becomes available.

Anmoore EMS and West Virginia State Police responded to the fires, along with the Clarksburg Fire Department, the Clarksburg Police Department, and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office.

Stay with 12 News for updates on this developing story.