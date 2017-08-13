UPDATE: 1 Person Dead After Clarksburg Structure Fire

Update (8/14/17 at 2:50 a.m.):

One person is dead after flames spread to two houses on Philippi Pike, according to 911 officials.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

The Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office will be investigating.

Reports of two structure fires on Philippi Pike in East View came in around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Multiple fire departments on scene with confirmed entrapment.

Anmoore EMS and State Police on scene.

Authorities are stopping traffic in the vicinity of the 1300 block of the Philippi Pike in Clarksburg. Please stay well away from the area in order to give authorities room to work. We will keep you advised as information becomes available.

