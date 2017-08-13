Glenville State College Hosts New Student Community Fair & Picnic

Glenville State College held a picnic and community fair, Sunday, specifically aimed at helping incoming freshmen get acclimated to life on campus. The 2-hour event included booths promoting various campus activities and initiatives, as well as a meal.

Jodi Walters, director of student activities, coordinated the event, and was eager to welcome new students into the Glenville State community.

"It's important to have these events so students can have the opportunity to get to know other students that are on campus. They get to meet, mingle, see faculty and staff and they get a real sense that we are a family here and that's what's important," said Walters.

Walters reached out to community members to express the college's desire to extend its family.

"I send out letters to all of our community members, and even those outside of our community, to come in and say 'we're here for you and for the students to come get to know us. Come to our church, come to our business, and that way it's a big family, and we want to embrace walking them into our community and into our homes."'

All of this week, the college is holding multiple student activities events per day. The events include a stand-up comedy show, a paint party and more.

Learn more about all of the Glenville State events offered in the coming days, here.