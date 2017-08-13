First Kids Arts Day Held at Palatine Park

Sunday at Palatine Park, the first ever Kids Arts Day was held.

The event exposed the young participants to a variety of art forms.

Several vendors were set up offering art projects such as pottery, painting and face painting.

Main Street Yoga offered a special kids yoga class.

The afternoon was filled with entertainment from the Motown Strutters, Steel Drums by the Dunns and the Road Dogs.

"The arts are so important to the children and just to kind of expose our community to how many arts related activities and businesses we have here in Fairmont. And just a chance for them to be able to try it for free is just a great opportunity for them," said Leigh Anne Bolyard, organizer.

This event was sponsored by Fairmont State University Academy for the Arts.