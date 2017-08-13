Local Students Participate in Service Project

As part of Welcome Week festivities, all incoming freshman took part in adventure projects, or service projects.

"So today, and Tuesday, we have thousands of students out in the community, white water rafting, climbing, doing the canopy tour, but then also serving our community with some of our community partners," said Leah Cunningham, Operation Coordinator WVU Center for Service and Learning.



One of the many projects included students gathering at Stansbury Hall to pack meals for the Mountaineer Food Bank's Mobile Pantry. This is for a backpack program that serves 140 schools and 8,500 students in the county.

"And this saves a lot of work down the line. So our agencies get food from us which they have to pack up and distribute to the schools but this kind of cuts out that portion of the project for them, just cuts out a little bit of the labor intensive part for them. So they will be provided with these packs and be able to distribute to their schools," said Laura Phillips, Child Hunger Program Coordinator Mountaineer Food Bank.

Megan Zimcosky, WVU senior, said the participating in service projects benefits the students.

"It's kind of nice to see them get more involved early on and they can kind of get involved in other club organizations too. They can meet new people in a nice environment. So it's nice to see them do this," said Zimcosky.

"What we found is that if students engage in service within their first few weeks on campus, that increases retention and graduation rates. Students that are here maybe for the first time, by going and doing service in the community, they are able to make those connections, so they feel that not only is WVU their home, but Morgantown is their home and also the state of West Virginia is their home," said Leah Cunningham.