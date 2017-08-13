Bridgeport Farmers Market Fosters Small Businesses

The Bridgeport Farmers Market takes place each Sunday and is quite the hub for local produce and small businesses. Small business owners said they keep coming back because of the interest participation in the Farmers Market brings their business.
Two small businesses partnered together Sunday for a cooking demonstration. Quantum Bean Coffee and My Little Cupcake fused their favorites together to make a delicious coffee drink.
"Well its our third year here and its been a huge platform for exposure. I feel like this farmers market especially is like an incubator for small business. It is a great place to get exposure and to get your feet wet and get going," said Samuel Bonasso, Quantum Bean Coffee.
"With the farmers market, it is a great place to network with other small businesses and other local business owners and one of the things that we wanted to do whenever we got a space of our own was to try to incorporate other businesses with our products to just try to help everybody out because in the end us working together is what its all about," said Frank Crislip, My Little Cupcake
The Bridgeport Farmers Market takes place every Sunday at Charles Pointe from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
