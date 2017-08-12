Accident Causes Driver Entrapment

An accident in Harrison County caused officials to shut down portions of Route 58 between Lakes Rd. and Platinum Dr.
The single-vehicle accident involved one person who was transported to United Hospital Center with unknown injuries.
The driver was entrapped following the vehicle rolling over.
Bridgeport Police, Fire and Volunteers in Police Service all responded.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.