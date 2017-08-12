Accident Causes Driver Entrapment - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Accident Causes Driver Entrapment

Posted: Updated:
By Paige Hopkins, Marion and Taylor County Reporter
Connect
BRIDGEPORT -

An accident in Harrison County caused officials to shut down portions of Route 58 between Lakes Rd. and Platinum Dr.

The single-vehicle accident involved one person who was transported to United Hospital Center with unknown injuries.

The driver was entrapped following the vehicle rolling over.

Bridgeport Police, Fire and Volunteers in Police Service all responded. 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.