Jesus Fest Held in Clarksburg

This weekend in Clarksburg, Jesus Fest is being held at Jackson Square.

The festival invites the community to enjoy West Virginia and national top Christian Artists.

The event is free and offers many vendors from church organizations around the area.

"I've been here every year and just enjoying the community coming together and experiencing one another. Just laying down the worries of the day and forgetting about work and just enjoying one another. We get to spend a whole weekend together and being able to just worship out in the air," said Paul Boyles, organizer.

The festival will wrap up Sunday evening with recording artist J.P. Miller followed by closing prayer.