Jesus Fest Held in Clarksburg - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Jesus Fest Held in Clarksburg

Posted: Updated:
By Megan Hudock, Monongalia and Preston County Reporter
Connect
CLARKSBURG -

This weekend in Clarksburg, Jesus Fest is being held at Jackson Square.

The festival invites the community to enjoy West Virginia and national top Christian Artists. 

The event is free and offers many vendors from church organizations around the area. 

"I've been here every year and just enjoying the community coming together and experiencing one another. Just laying down the worries of the day and forgetting about work and just enjoying one another. We get to spend a whole weekend together and being able to just worship out in the air," said Paul Boyles, organizer. 

The festival will wrap up Sunday evening with recording artist J.P. Miller followed by closing prayer. 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.