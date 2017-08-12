Move-In Weekend at WVU

Morgantown is experiencing increased traffic this weekend due to students moving back in for school.

Over 5,000 students are making their way to the university this week.

Move-ins started on Thursday with the Honors College dorms and will continue until Tuesday.

WVU, in coordination with the City of Morgantown, has additional police and Housing Residence Life staff available to help keep the flow of traffic moving.

Classes for first year and returning students will begin this Wednesday August 16th.