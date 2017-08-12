Elks Association Presents Youth Scholarships

Saturday in Morgantown, students from across the state were presented with scholarships from the Elks Association.

This year, 65,000 dollars worth of scholarships were given out.

Nanci Hovermale, WV State Elks scholarship chairman, said giving out scholarships is one of their greatest programs.

"We are all about Americanism too. And we are giving back to our country and helping those families that may have some problems financially for getting their sons and daughters, as well as rewarding our up and coming future leaders. It just means a great deal," said Hovermale.

Along with the scholarships, West Virginia Junior and Senior of the Year and Americanism Essay Awards were presented.