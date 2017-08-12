IHOP Reopens After Renovations

The wait is over for a short stack.

IHOP in Bridgeport reopened Saturday after a 4-day renovation. The restaurant has new lighting and fixtures, along with some added features.

The restaurant will now be offering catering and online ordering. With the new services, comes the addition of new and future employees.

Michael Mercadante, general manager, said "We have actually added on just in the last few weeks for the preparation of the reopening and taking on new concepts like online ordering and catering, probably 15-20 people and we still want to hire on another 15 people."

The restaurant said it is excited to be offering new services and is looking forward to sharing more smiles.