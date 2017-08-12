City of Bridgeport Gets Ready For Urban Deer Hunt

Fall is fast approaching and with it comes fall activities.

The City of Bridgeport held an Urban Deer Hunting meeting Saturday. The meeting was so officials could make sure all participants have the proper license and are hunting permitable land.

Sergeant Charles Carpenter of the Bridgeport Police Department and coordinator of the deer hunt said most people have the same question, "Where they can hunt and how they can get land approved that they can hunt on in the city is probably the most important question and the most common question that we get from our participants."

Other meetings for the urban deer hunt include August 15, 19, and 31.

Urban Deer Hunt starts September 9.