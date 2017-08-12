Hundreds Gather for 'Ride For Life' - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Hundreds Gather for 'Ride For Life'

By Elayna Conard, Doddridge, Harrison, and Ritchie County Reporter
Saturday was a great day to ride, especially for a great cause. More than 400 participants gathered for the 16th Annual Ride For Life.

The ride benefits the Taylor County Relay for Life and American Cancer Society. Organizers said the ride raised almost $34,000 last year.

Chrissy Musta, chairperson, said "We are hoping for the best turn out ever and everybody likes our ride. We do a great ride and we do tons of door prizes but most of all, cancer touches everyone in one way or another."

The ride started at Texas Roadhouse at Eastpointe and ended at Best Western in Bridgeport.

