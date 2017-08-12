Local Author Signs Book at Bridgeport Public Library

Children gathered at the Bridgeport Public Library for a special mission Saturday.

It was their mission to get Buddy's Special Mission signed by local author Colleen Driscoll.

Driscoll is the other of many children's books, including her series on Piper the Elf.

Buddy's Special Mission is about how to deal with the departure of a military family member.

Driscoll said, "So the book talks about the years of the father's deployment over seas and how he takes care of the family and how he does normal every day activities or little activities that the family plans to make the time pass a little easier."

The book is available on Amazon for $10.