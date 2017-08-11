Ritchie County Unfolds For Fresh Start

The Ritchie County Rebels have their, "eyes on the prize." But first, they have Saint Mary's, the defending state champs to open the season with. Head Coach, Caleb Lawrence says, "that game is always a big rivarly, so we are geared up ready to go. We are not looking ahead, just taking one day at a time and trying to stay healthy."

The Rebels have depth and new leadership that will carry over from last season, the team is confident overall in what they are bringing to the table.This year in particular, Ritchie County is ready to step up in their season opener, on August 25, take charge and protect their home turf right from the start. Coach Lawrence says the team is, "ahead of the curve with the stuff that we have installed." Now the team just has to stay sharp and run the plays at full speed. The foundation is there, building consistency and endurance will bring forth the results that this team is striving towards.