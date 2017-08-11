Two Organizations Partner to Bring Dream to Veteran With Terminal Cancer

"It's one of the best dreams of my life. I've been looking forward to it for a long time," said Bill Kinsley.

Bill Kinsley's Dream was to take one last ride in a Huey helicopter. Amedysis Hospice and the Dream Foundation partner to be able to bring dreams to terminally ill adults. Dreams are granted for patients who are veterans and non-veterans. This was the first dream granted out of the Morgantown Care Center.

"Mr. Kinsley actually worked on and flew in the Huey helicopter while he was in Vietnam and he had told us that his dream was to one day fly in fly in an helicopter again. And so we instantly knew that we could make this happen with help from the dream foundation," said Heidi Chickerell, Amedysis Hospice.

Family also had the chance to fly in the Huey with Kinsley.

"I can't even describe it. I'm just really happy that he get's to do this. I know this means a lot to him and he loved riding in the Huey when he was in Vietnam and it's been something that he's loved since then, so that he actually gets to ride in it one more time is just really special and we're just happy for him," said Marie Kinsley,

"My kids will go up with me. Let them have a little feel of it. Of course they never knew what I actually did and I'd like to see them get a little feel of it," said Bill Kinsley.

A ceremony was held for Kinsley where he was honored with a 50th Anniversary Vietnam pin.

"Adding this in with the dream foundation is allowing us to give just a little bit extra that we wouldn't be able to give otherwise. It makes our jobs easier to know that they're happy," said Chickerell.