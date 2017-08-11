Gordon Swiger Signs To Play Baseball At Alderson Broaddus - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Gordon Swiger Signs To Play Baseball At Alderson Broaddus

By Natalie Kalibat, Sports Anchor/Reporter
This afternoon, Gordon Swiger signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Alderson Broaddus. A scholarship was earned for the Bridgeport stand-out, who was a second-team All-State selection after pitching the Indians to its fourth straight state Championship. Swiger also earned the win in the state semifinal. 
he finished the season with an 8-and-2 record, pitching over 62 to lead the team and striking out 71 batters while walking only 19. 
Swiger is excited to improve his pitching along with pursue his major of choice in environmental science.

