Jesus Fest Celebrates With Praise and Worship

Jesus Fest a three day festival kicked off Friday night at Jackson Square in downtown Clarksburg.

There will be live music with praise and worship throughout the next three days. Many other community services on had at the festival for people to learn about. Jesus Fest is celebrating its 12th year and organizers say they could not bring the acts and performances with out the contributions from businesses and organizations from around the area.

“Everyone is called to be an evangelist. We’re all out here evangelizing to bring more souls to the lord, and that’s what we’re here on earth for is to praise his name and bring more people to him,” said Michael Gallo, Pres. of Jesus Fest

The festival will continue throughout the weekend with many family friendly activities. Saturday’s activities include face painting, a Jesus skit and many other family fun activities including more musical acts.