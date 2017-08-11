Area Delegate Reacts to Governor Justice's party Switch

It has been just over a week since Governor Jim Justice decided to switch political parties.



House Minority Leader Delegate Tim Miley said he is not surprised by the decision.



After talking with his colleagues on both sides of the aisle, there are many concerns among state lawmakers. One of those concerns, whether businesses will want to move into the state with the current economic climate.

"We haven't raised taxes or revenue in a long long time and the price of things and the cost of doing things and providing services have gone up," said Delegate Time Miley. "So we need to raise revenue. If it means raising fees for services but those are things that all need to be on the table.and when you start taking things off the table that are non negotiable that's when you run into trouble."



