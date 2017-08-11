Highland-Clarksburg Hospital Hosts August Prevention Partnership Meeting

Highland-Clarksburg Hospital hosted this month's Harrison County Prevention Partnership meeting Friday.

The meeting's focus was on the hospital's adolescent programming and how to better prevent and treat youth mental health issues.

The hospital has a unit for adolescent substance abuse and provides in-patient treatment.

The program treats substance use disorder and behavioral health.

"Once the diagnosis is made we do a referral to a system that can help assist the child the best so highland will now have an inpatient unit that will be working with youth that do have mental health or addiction issues," said Joanne McNemar with Prevention Partnership.



The next event will focus on overdose awareness on August 29 at Clarksburg Baptist Church.