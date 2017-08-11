WVU Cancer Institute Holds Annual Breast Cancer Conference

The WVU Cancer Institute held its 3rd annual Breast Cancer Conference Friday at the Erickson Alumni Center in Morgantown.



Providers, including physicians and nurse practitioners, talked about metastatic breast cancer and brain metastases, or cancer cells, that have spread to the brain.

Hannah Hazard said, "But in this kind of forum it is important to disseminate knowledge across a large spectrum of providers so we're able to be updated on certain information. We're also able to update others and share our knowledge and to help, ultimately the goal is to obviously take care of our patients better."



In attendance Friday, a group called "metavivor" that focus on the survivorship of the metastatic population.