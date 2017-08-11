Stonewood Bridge Dedicated to World War II War Hero

Family and friends of U.S Army Private First Class Joe Messe, Sr. gathered in Harrison County for a special bridge dedication.

The Stonewood bridge was dedicated in his honor. State representatives said the bridge was dedicated to Messe's memory because of his service in the army and to his community.

"Oh yes, we are just so blessed. It is in honor of my father, a World War II veteran with a bronze star in one of the largest battles, the Battle of Luzon in the South Pacific but it is not only for him, it's for all World War II veterans," said Julia Cutright, daughter.



Special guests included Senator Mike Romano and Delegate Tim Miley.