WVWC Honors 2 Long-Time Educators with Benches

West Virginia Wesleyan College has dedicated a plaza to two long-time educators.



Herb and Phyllis Coston were recognized with a pair of benches named in their honor. The benches are located near Haymond Hall.

Herb and Phyllis are both 1953 Wesleyan graduates. They said they were surprised by the honor.

Herb said, "Something I hadn't expected. I used to love to teach and that's why I kept doing it. I always said if I quit having fun, I'm going to quit doing it. It took 50 years here before i finally decided I'd had enough fun."



The Costons got the first seat on the new benches and said they will use them on their nightly walks.