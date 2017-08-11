City of Clarksburg Adds New Clock Downtown

One new addition will help residents keep up with the time while bringing "old" charm to downtown Clarksburg.



City officials found the clock while at a meeting in Austin, Texas. They had been looking for a good spot to place it.



The city decided to place the clock on the corner of Pike Street by the new credit union and near Jackson Square.



Officials said this is one of many beautification projects.



"The city manager, vice mayor, and myself were in Austin, Texas a couple years ago, and we really liked the clock. But at the time we really didn't have a place to put it. And now that the new City of Clarksburg Federal Credit Union is built we thought this was the perfect location," said Mayor Cathy Goings.



Mayor Goings said other beautification projects include new murals and banners for light poles.