Trout Unlimited Receives National Recognition

Trout Unlimited Eastern Home River Initiative was recently presented with the Forest Service’s 2016 Volunteer & Services Award for restoration work performed in and around Monongahela National Forest over a ten-year period.

Trout Unlimited has worked to improve 30 miles of stream and floodplains, three fish passage projects, reforest 20 miles of habitat, and much more.

“It’s a national recognition of the work that we do with the national forest service, mainly focused on what we’ve been doing in the east fork of the Greenbrier River, that was where we started and since we were really good there we move into Little River and into the west fork,” said Gary Berti of Trout Unlimited.

Trout Unlimited plans to continue its work with the assistance of USDA’s Forest Service and National Resources Conservation Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and other state agencies.