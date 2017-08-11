Naturalization Ceremony Held in Randolph County

United States District Court Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi received 10 new citizens to the United States and to West Virginia this morning.

The Naturalization Ceremony in Elkins at the Jennings Randolph Federal Building was the final step for the group to becoming citizens of the United States and West Virginians. Ester Wilson said she has been working toward her citizenship for ten years.

“This process for me took a long, long time. I was waiting for this moment ten years. It was very difficult in the beginning, very difficult in the middle, and finally, now, it’s very good now,” said Wilson.

Judge Aloi and the Elkins community members shook hands with the new citizens and handed out flags and certificates of citizenship.