Shinnston Drive-In Celebrates 70 Years

This month will be the 70th anniversary for a special Harrison County landmark.
Sunset Ellis Drive-In in Shinnston celebrates 70 years this month.
The drive-in is one of the only ones of its kind left in the country and is proclaimed a historic landmark.
Saturday, August 12 is the 70th anniversary celebration. The gates open at 6 p.m. and the lot is limited to 300 vehicles.
There will be a magician and other games and prizes.
The family owned and operated business said they continue to stay open for one reason, the memories.
Antoinette Ellis-Casto, family owner, said "It fuels us to stay open, it fuels us to want to keep the gates open at a decent price and just to have it here and create memories is really cool."
Hot dogs, popcorn and drinks served in the restaurant will be $0.70 and the movie will start at 8:45 p.m.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.