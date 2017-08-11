Shinnston Drive-In Celebrates 70 Years

This month will be the 70th anniversary for a special Harrison County landmark.

Sunset Ellis Drive-In in Shinnston celebrates 70 years this month.

The drive-in is one of the only ones of its kind left in the country and is proclaimed a historic landmark.

Saturday, August 12 is the 70th anniversary celebration. The gates open at 6 p.m. and the lot is limited to 300 vehicles.

There will be a magician and other games and prizes.

The family owned and operated business said they continue to stay open for one reason, the memories.