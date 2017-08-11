Morgantown Man Arrested for Setting Mattress on Fire - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Morgantown Man Arrested for Setting Mattress on Fire

By Sarah Collins, Web Producer
The Morgantown Fire Marshals have arrested a Morgantown man for malicious burning. 

Jeremiah Westfall, 25, has been charged with setting a mattress on fire in the intersection of Prospect and North Spruce Street, according to City of Morgantown officials. Westfall set the fire Thursday, August 10 at approximately 2 a.m. 

Westfall has been released on bond pending a hearing on September 20, according to a press release. 

Westfall is the third arrest within the past month for fires set in the North Spruce Street area. 

