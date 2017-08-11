West Virginia Students in Summer Program Compete in Robotics Competition

Students from across West Virginia competed to have their code fly on the International Space Station. The winners watched their efforts hard at work as their code was flown for the National Finals against other teams across the U.S. and Russia.

"Beyond that we also brought them in to do different STEM activities such as play with the NASA Hololense which is being used to help build the next Rover and can also be used to walk across the Martian surface, so they're using it today to find holograms that have been hidden all over the Robert H Mollohan Research Center," said Jaime Ford, Education Specialist for NASA iv&v Educator Resources Center.

The teams use coding to move spheres from one part of the space station to the other.

Student Loki Hall explains the process.

"Pick up the large object. Take it to our zone. After we drop the SPS. Then get the medium object and just sit there to protect our base," said Hall

Hall said watching it play out live was more interesting than seeing the simulations.

"It is very very stressful, and very very very exciting," said Hall.

"We also have a life size curiosity model for them to take their picture with and talk to a robotics education specialist about robots in industry. We also have a neat little Vex IQ game going on next to us that uses code that is similar to what they use to program the robot on the international space station," said Jaime Ford.

Organizers said that this summer program is important because it keeps students active in robotics all year long.

"We also have Zero Robotics that is a summer program that allows them to code even when they're not in school. We want them to continue coding and continue improving their programming with robotics," said Jaime Ford.

The West Virginia team won the Conference A portion of the Semi Finals.

See the final score sheet here.