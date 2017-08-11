Pennsylvania Fugitive Arrested in Morgantown After 7 Years on the Run

A Pennsylvania fugitive was arrested Thursday night in Monongalia County by the US Marshals and Morgantown Police.

Phillip Mosley, 37, of Brownsville, PA, has been on the run from police since 2010. Mosley was wanted for absconding from his PA State Parole, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Mosley was arrested at 11 p.m. August 10 during a traffic stop in Morgantown. A deputy marshal spotted Mosley near Chestnut Street following a separate fugitive arrest, according to a press release. The deputy marshal requested assistance from the Morgantown Police Department after identifying Mosley. Mosley then got into a vehicle and fled the area but was stopped shortly after fleeing, U.S. Marshals said.

Mosley was in possession of multiple fake IDs during the time of his arrest, but immediately admitted his true identity.

The Marshals Service and Morgantown Police attempted to arrest Mosley in 2015 in the parking lot near the Boston Beanery in Morgantown. During that attempt, Mosley fled in a vehicle and then crashed the vehicle near Krepps Park. Mosley then fled on foot to avoid capture and remained a fugitive until Thursday night.

U.S. Marshal Gray Gaskins said, "This case highlights the phrase you can run, but you can't hide. Once you are on the Marshals Service radar, it is only a matter of time before you are located and arrested."