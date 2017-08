Thursday night in Granville for, "Bark In The Park" night at the Monongalia County Ballpark, the Black Bears beat Brooklyn 8-3 in the final game of the series.

Black Bears Ace, Scooter Hightower, dominated, as he hurled seven innings and got the win. The Pinckney-Division Leading Black Bears, now, 30-and-20, head to Aberdeen. This series with the Ironbirds will be the Black Bears final three games before the All-Star break on August 14 and 15.