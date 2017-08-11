West Virginia Attorney General Urges Credit Card Protections

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's attorney general issued guidelines for gas stations and convenience stores across aimed at preventing skimming credit and debit card information.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who queried the outlets about potential problems in May,

Skimmers are devices that can be attached to gas pumps and automated teller machines to intercept information from cards' magnetic strips and later used to run up purchases.

Morrisey says the guidelines, backed by state and national trade associations, include replacing factory locks with unique locks on gas pumps, ensuring all pumps are well lit and monitored by security cameras, use tamper-evident security labels on each gas dispenser and have staff check pumps daily.

