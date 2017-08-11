Crews Battle Fire at Carrollton Covered Bridge

The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Philippi Volunteer Fire Department are investigating the cause of a fire at a historic covered bridge in Barbour County.

Several fire departments were dispatched to the Carrollton Covered Bridge, located in the Volga area over the Buckhannon River, around 11:10 p.m. Thursday, according to Barbour County 911 officials.

Flames rekindled around 5 a.m. Friday, according to 911 officials.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time, but at least one other structure was on fire around the time of the bridge fire, according to Assistant Chief Nathan Barker of the Philippi VFD. Barker said that structure is located about 1/4 mile away from the bridge.

The bridge is shut down at this time, according to 911 officials.

Fire departments from Belington, Stonewood, Nutter Fort, Warren District, Elkins, Johnstown, and Junior all responded to the scene, along with the Barbour County Sheriff's Department, state police, and Barbour County EMS.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with 12 News for the latest updates.