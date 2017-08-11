Highlanders Hopeful For Historic Season

The Webster County Highlanders are coming off of one of their strongest seasons in school history, falling just short of a playoff spot with a 6-and-4 record after loosing by just one point in their final regular season game to Clay County. .

September will be crucial for Webster County., where, last year, during that month, the highlanders went 1-and-3, with a win over Ravenswood, a close loss to Notre Dame, and a pair of defeats against playoff teams, Tyler Consolidated and Summers County before ripping off four straight wins.

If Webster County can do better in September, then, November playoff football, may be the highlanders reward.

With a new season and a new beginning, senior Tight End, Mathias Palmer says, "that the team is inspired by the community who has high expectations for them."

Webster County, which opened in 1974, is in search for its first playoff bid since 2008 and sixth in school history. They have only won more than seven games five times, with that being said, this team, this season could be a trailblazer. The Highlanders look to battle Richwood, in the 'wagon wheel game," a rivalry that goes back to the Cowhen high school days.