New Beginning Is Brewing In The Valley

The dogs have been let out of the pound. The Tygarts Valley Bulldogs are putting in a whole new system this year, so they will have to do a lot of focus again, with all the work we have to do to get in shape and now is the time to get the momentum going. Rodney Bright, in his first season as Head Coach of Tygarts Valley is no stranger to the system. Bright has been coaching in the Valley for ten years, he started at the youth level and moved up from the middle school team this year.

This season, the Bulldogs will be keeping it "old school", as they will be running a lot of "power-I", which will be an adjustment from the "power spread" they ran last year. All-around, there is a, "new-era" brewing in the Valley and it all starts with Coach Brights mentality. The passion from Bright trickles down to the players, as they put together this whole new system this season.

