Greensboro Man Arrested for Multiple Sex Charges Regarding a Young Girl

Pennsylvania State Police conducted an investigation on June 2 and warranted an arrest for 39 year old Matthew Perry of Greensboro. Perry was wanted on multiple sex charges from an incident earlier this year.

Officials said, "Perry has been charged with: Rape of a Child; Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a child; Aggravated Indecent Assault (Victim less than 13 years of age); Indescent Assault (Victim less than 13 years of age); and Corruption of a minor. Perry is alleged to have sexually assaulted a female victim under the age of 13."

The US Marshals Service discovered that Perry relocated to Morgantown and was working as a taxi driver. They forwarded this information to the Marshals Service in Clarksburg. The investigation lead them to a successful arrest around 6 o'clock P.M. near Harding Drive in Morgantown with the help of surveillance videos.

At the time of his arrest, Perry gave the officers a false name and was subdued for not following the arresting officer's orders. He was then charged as a fugitive from justice by the Morgantown Police Department. He is in the North Central Regional Jail until he is extradited to Pennsylvania to face charges.

